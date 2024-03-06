It’s time for Ulips to stop masquerading as mutual funds

First, nowhere do they mention that the product being sold is a unit-linked plan, unless one chooses to dig deep into the fine-print. Why is this important? As mentioned earlier, a Ulip is an investment plan with a dash of insurance. Given this, a major part of the premium is invested depending on the mandate. If the mandate is to invest in small-cap stocks, that is where the investment is made. If the mandate is to invest in debt securities, that is where the investment is made. In that sense, a major part of a Ulip is almost akin to an MF. But it’s not an MF simply because a part of the premium paid necessarily has to be allocated for insurance (sum assured) of a certain amount. Hence, it’s important for this to be highlighted upfront in all communication and not be relegated to the fine print, given that most retail investors are not really financially savvy.