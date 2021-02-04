It’s time India sets up a National Infrastructure Bank

Similarly, domestic banks who were actively lending to the sector in the early 2000s have taken a step back on account of rising non-performing assets, delay in statutory clearances and asset-liability mismatches. Since 2014-15, loans to infrastructure sector as a share of total bank credit has been on a decline: from almost 14%, the share has fallen to below 10% in 2018-19.When ICICI bank, which had historically been at the forefront of credit lending in the sector, announced the closure of its project finance division in 2019, the extent to averseness of domestic banks to lend to the sector truly came to light.

