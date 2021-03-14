It’s time our businesses stood on their own now

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As India’s year-long suspension of bankruptcy proceedings against defaulters nears an end on 24 March, some anticipation has arisen that it will be extended again. The withdrawal of this covid forbearance measure has already been postponed twice after its initial six months expired last September. Although no formal announcement has been made, authorities seem disinclined to extend it any further. Advisably so. The intent of it was to offer a reprieve to businesses that had suffered a solvency shock on account of the extraordinary circumstances created by the pandemic. Such companies, it was reckoned, deserved protection as they were otherwise healthy and had a good chance of recovery once they got past covid-related disruptions. However, since our Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was held in abeyance for all, it meant that debtors that were flailing about to repay loans even earlier also got shielded. This has been hard on creditors, especially lenders that were called upon to expand their loan books for state-backed credit to small businesses and also restructure past loans given to large entities, with the result that the overall quality of bank assets is now far harder to determine. In effect, we have kicked the can of bad loans down the road. With our economy now in revival mode, as various signs suggest, we must aim for a return to normalcy before the problem of dodgy debt gets unmanageable.

While it is true that the IBC has not lived up to its promise since its 2016 debut, banks remain burdened with bad debt, and so the Code could do with some tweaks, its provisions must not end up weakened. The framework needs to be retained even as its rules are modified to hasten the resolution process. In this context, the Centre’s budget declaration of strengthening the National Company Law Tribunal system could help, as also its proposal of e-courts. Of special aid could be the proposed roll-out of pre-packaged deals that may apply to a variety of situations and save time on working out details. Off-the-shelf packs are expected to let insolvency cases be settled without creditors having to approach bankruptcy courts, which could then focus on the ones difficult to resolve. Whatever we do, time is of the essence. So let’s get going.

