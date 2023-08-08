It’s time to double down on our digital expansion

It’s noteworthy, the pace at which India’s internet economy has been growing. Yet, it’s stark just how closely its lopsided evolution mirrors our uneven economic expansion on the whole. Increasing internet penetration, widely affordable connectivity and monthly Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments headed above 10 billion (and worth over ₹15 trillion) are examples of the strides we have taken. The promise of basic digital enablers can also count on policy support in the form of data-security once privacy rules come to forge fairer—if not freer—online markets, a balance of scales best struck before forces of demand and supply get free play. We also have an e-com-aligned export policy. All this means we cannot afford to fall behind on broadening our internet base to reach everyone. Take internet users. Cheap data tariffs led a surge from 462 million in 2018 to 759 million users in 2022, a majority of our population, going by data from a report by Kantar and Internet and Mobile Association of India. This number is projected to rise to 900 million by 2025. Yet, on a global scorecard, our performance remains mid-range at best. As a proportion of headcount, World Bank data for 2021 shows we lag the world’s average. So while our success story of online bank transfers has duly been held up by India as a model for other countries to emulate, we must not lose sight of the big picture. If global comparisons of basics tell us anything, it is that we need to double down on our digital expansion efforts.

