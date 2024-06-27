It’s time to overhaul India’s capital gains tax regime
Summary
- The Union budget should reset this levy for simplicity, uniformity and fairness. It’s high time India relieved investors of the complexity that has made capital gains a bewildering maze.
As this year’s final budget nears, taxation changes to relieve citizens and stimulate consumption are a subject of speculation. A focus area that awaits attention, though, is India’s capital gains tax regime. While changes have been made, it remains complex and unfair.