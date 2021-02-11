It’s time to reform how India spends borrowed money

By the way, India’s interest bill on debt has consistently risen over the years. It is estimated to increase by ₹78,000 crore in the current fiscal and by ₹1.14 trillion in the next. However, productive expenditures from the CFI’s revenue account have either reduced or have been witnessing less than budgeted spending. For instance, the allocation for agriculture and allied services has been reduced by ₹2.01 trillion (compared with this year’s revised estimates), on account of a substantial expenditure reduction on food storage and warehousing. So too rural development, wherein the allocation for rural employment has been reduced by ₹39,000 crore. The budgeted outlay for transport (primarily railways) in the current year was ₹2.38 trillion, but actual expenses are placed at only ₹1.59 trillion.