It's time to shatter the glass ceiling for women in senior corporate roles

The first day of April marked the 10th anniversary of the rule that made it mandatory for all listed firms above a certain size to have at least one woman member on their board of directors. According to Primeinfobase, as of March 2024, of 2,296 listed companies on the National Stock Exchange, 2,251 have at least one woman director on their board. So far, so good. However, the picture changes if we dig a bit deeper. Only 262 companies have three or more women directors; 43 have four women directors; 12 have five women directors; and just three companies have six women directors. This shows that while India Inc has made progress in complying with the statutory provision, genuine—let alone proportionate—representation of women at the board level remains a distant goal.