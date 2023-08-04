It’s too early to celebrate Delhi’s month of clean air
Summary
- All days in July had ‘good to moderate’ air quality, according to government data. Here’s why you shouldn’t read too much into this
Delhi has for long been the subject of annual health-crisis alerts thanks to its dangerously polluted air. It routinely leads lists of global air-pollution hotspots for its high levels of particulate matter (PM) 10 and 2.5. These particles, spewed into the air from various sources, are tiny enough to sit in our lungs, enter our bloodstream and kill us. Indeed, by some credible accounts, foul air could be the number-one killer in Delhi, causing not only respiratory diseases such as asthma but also heart ailments and strokes.