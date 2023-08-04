It’s too early to celebrate Delhi’s month of clean air

Delhi has for long been the subject of annual health-crisis alerts thanks to its dangerously polluted air. It routinely leads lists of global air-pollution hotspots for its high levels of particulate matter (PM) 10 and 2.5. These particles, spewed into the air from various sources, are tiny enough to sit in our lungs, enter our bloodstream and kill us. Indeed, by some credible accounts, foul air could be the number-one killer in Delhi, causing not only respiratory diseases such as asthma but also heart ailments and strokes.

Now, according to the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, Delhi has at last had clean air for an entire month. All days in July had “good to moderate" air quality – unheard of for the capital’s 32 million breathless people.

"The number of ‘good to moderate’ air quality days for [July] was 26 in 2019; around 31 in 2020; 29 in 2021; 31 in 2022; and 31 in 2023. The monthly average AQI for Delhi during this period also remained ‘satisfactory’ at 83.71. Delhi has recorded its lowest monthly average AQI during July of the current year compared to the corresponding period for the last four years from 2019 and the monthly average AQI of July 2023 is comparable with the monthly average AQI of July 2020," the ministry added.

Should we be rushing to pop the champagne bottle? Perhaps not yet. One swallow does not a summer make, and July isn’t the whole year. There are reasons to take a more measured view.

For one, the AQI of a city is only the average of the readings at all its AQI measuring stations. And Delhi remains a sprawling city with uneven development. So, for instance, randomly accessed data on Sameer on 4 August showed the city’s AQI was “moderate" at 85, but the PM2.5 level, at 27, was 1.8 times the World Health Organization’s recommended limit. To be sure, WHO’s recommended limits, revised recently, are stringent and rightly so. But it does mean, according to the agency itself, that 99% of the world population lives with dangerous levels of ambient air pollution.

On 4 August, the measuring station at Anand Vihar showed an AQI level of 248 with an average PM2.5 level of 83 and a PM10 level of 248. Eight other stations showed levels of over 100. An average is not an accurate measure.

Also, accuracy is crucial when it comes to matters of health. How significant? An extensive study carried out by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and published in The Lancet Planetary Health shows that 1.7 million deaths in India were attributable to air pollution in 2019. That’s 18% of all deaths. In 2017, Delhi had the highest annual population-weighted mean PM2.5 in India at 209, as against a national average of 89.

“State-specific policies such as the use of compressed natural gas by vehicles in Delhi, subsidies for alternative technologies to compost agricultural waste instead of burning it in Punjab… could be expanded to other states to efficiently control particulate matter emissions," the study said.

Of course, Delhi is not the only Indian city that faces challenges posed by dirty air. But that shouldn’t be an excuse not to do more. Years ago, the Delhi government forced transporters to switch to compressed natural gas (CNG) for autorickshaws, buses and taxis. It’s time to take a similarly uncompromising position on electric vehicles. For this, charging infrastructure needs to be rolled out quickly. Subsidies for electric vehicles, which remain costly, need to be considered, too, rather than waiting for prices to fall.

There’s one more reason why the good news in July is no reason to be complacent: The real test will come in the winter months, especially December, when air pollution tends to peak. In short, now’s not the time to celebrate.