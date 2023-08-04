It’s too early to celebrate Delhi’s month of clean air

For one, the AQI of a city is only the average of the readings at all its AQI measuring stations. And Delhi remains a sprawling city with uneven development. So, for instance, randomly accessed data on Sameer on 4 August showed the city’s AQI was “moderate" at 85, but the PM2.5 level, at 27, was 1.8 times the World Health Organization’s recommended limit. To be sure, WHO’s recommended limits, revised recently, are stringent and rightly so. But it does mean, according to the agency itself, that 99% of the world population lives with dangerous levels of ambient air pollution.