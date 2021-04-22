Jab dissonance mustn’t translate into hesitancy

According to the ICMR, it is very rare for the virus to defy the protective shield of a jab. By this state-run research agency’s findings, of the 1.7 million-plus people who got the two prescribed doses of Covaxin, which it co-developed with Bharat Biotech, only 0.04% or so tested positive; and of the 15.7 million-plus who took both their shots of Covishield, made by Serum Institute of India, just about 0.03% did. Its single-dose numbers also suggest just a tiny likelihood of catching the bug post-jab. This dataset, however, is drawn from a statistical collation, rather than from a clinical study designed expressly to check how well our vaccines work against specific mutants. Surely, not all jab recipients were tested, so the percentages cited are too rough to be conclusive. They also jar with casual observations in several social circles. As for the laboratory studies done by the ICMR and National Institute of Virology, little has been made public so far. Nor is it clear if these findings would be available for global peer review. Apart from an Indian double-mutant, the South African, Brazilian and British variants of the virus were examined, as the ICMR stated. It also said—sans data elaboration—that Covaxin was found to work “well" against these. This statement was taken by some as a sign of Covaxin’s superiority over Covishield, whose ability to fend off the South African strain recently ran into a controversy.

