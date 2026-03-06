The fear that artificial intelligence will lead to mass layoffs is spreading. Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of the financial technology firm Block, laid off nearly half of its workforce last week. Citing AI’s labour-saving capabilities, he predicted other companies would soon follow suit: “Within the next year, I believe the majority of companies will reach the same conclusion and make similar structural changes.”
Jack Dorsey shouldn’t scare people: Every employer needn’t deploy AI to lay human workers off
SummaryFears of artificial intelligence gobbling up jobs rise each time it enables layoffs—as with Jack Dorsey’s Block. But whether AI replaces or empowers workers may depend on the choices made by companies and governments. Pro-worker AI may be possible.
