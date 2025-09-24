Another way for Ele.me to lean into national priorities would be to expand the benefits scheme unveiled late last month to cover 100% of pension and medical insurance for all drivers who consistently deliver on their targets, instead of the partial subsidy that was actually announced. Offering extended benefits may achieve the additional goal of improving loyalty and make it easier to recruit more riders. With access to a fleet of 7.3 million, Meituan has nearly double the number of drivers.