Opinion
Jack Welch’s CEO factory has stopped production: Good riddance.
Summary
- Yes, GE offloaded its fabled Crotonville CEO incubator. The idea of assembly-line CEOs doesn't work anymore.
Last week, reports surfaced that after more than a year on the market, General Electric (GE) finally managed to offload Crotonville, its storied leadership academy nestled along the Hudson River in the suburbs of New York City.
