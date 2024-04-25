Jack Welch’s CEO factory has stopped production: Good riddance.

Compare that to the lean manufacturing philosophy that Larry Culp has put in place at the dramatically slimmed down GE. In this world-view, answers to problems can be found on the factory floor, which is also where the culture should be shaped—not at some far-removed corporate command post. Executives should be spending their time with operations, not in Crotonville-like Ivory Towers or wood-panelled conference rooms. There’s still a benefit that comes with an academic leadership program that lets people refresh their thinking and opens them up to new ideas. But as Culp has proven, it needs to be more in balance with what a company actually does and how it operates.