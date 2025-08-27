Why Jagdish Bhagwati isn’t overly worried about world trade
As one of the world’s foremost advocates of free trade sees it, the global trading system is too well integrated to come apart and very few countries have fallen into the trap of protectionism.
Jagdish Bhagwati, the great trade economist, begins his conversation by reminiscing about a Canadian professor, Harry Johnson, who was an early influence on him because the professor’s lectures were a brisk tour de force of international economics. As a student, he didn’t understand all of it, Bhagwati says, but Johnson’s enthusiasm for the subject was infectious.