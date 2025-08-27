Why Jagdish Bhagwati isn’t overly worried about world trade

The irony may be that as America’s developed trade partners comply with unreasonable demands, their economies may hold up better by comparison. Bhagwati says that exporters in Japan and the EU are suffering “terms of trade" pressures as firms cut margins to stay competitive. But, by not trying to retaliate, neither will European and Japanese consumers suffer price hikes across the board, nor will their companies get addicted to tariff protection and form lobbies that would make it difficult to reduce tariffs later. This is too often the case in the US today and has long been true in India.