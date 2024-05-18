Jagmohan Dalmiya, the man who set cricket on its path to current riches

Realizing that cricket’s future lay in the subcontinent even as his native business sense told him that untold riches lay in store for all the stakeholders if it was prised out of the asphyxiating hold of the colonial powers who hadn’t figured out how to monetize its popularity, Dalmiya now set about expanding its reach. Thus, South Africa was readmitted to international cricket in 1991 after 21 years of being suspended because of its apartheid policy.