Aryan Khan walks (relatively) free after suffering the hospitality of the Narcotics Control Bureau and Arthur Road Jail for 27 days. His arrest and the series of events that followed have re-emphasized the issues that plague the country’s criminal justice system and highlighted a sustained deterioration of the rule of law in India.

To recap: Aryan Khan, film star Shah Rukh Khan’s son, was arrested for allegedly possessing and intending to consume narcotics and psychotropic substances, though none of it was recovered from him. Illicit substances were recovered from persons supposedly connected to Aryan Khan who were allegedly carrying such substances in conspiracy with him. The prosecution, surprisingly, was represented by an additional solicitor general of India. Notwithstanding one of the senior-most law officers of the country appearing in a bid to deny bail to a 23-year-old with no criminal antecedents, the prosecution— unsurprisingly, given extant trends—failed to produce any substantive evidence on the basis of which bail should have been denied.

On his arrest, Aryan Khan was produced before a metropolitan magistrate. This was his first interface with the criminal justice system. The magistrate was supposed to determine whether there was any reason to keep him detained. This court, however, rejected Aryan Khan’s plea for bail on a technicality. The principles of ‘substance over form’ and ‘procedure in the service and furtherance of substantive justice’ might as well not have existed for the prosecution and that court. When a sessions court was then approached, this court too—without quite examining whether the prosecution’s suppositions and allegations bore any relation to reality, in the mechanical manner that has apparently become the norm—seemed to act as a mouthpiece of the prosecution and denied him bail.

The Aryan Khan case is an outlier. It is not an outlier because a person has been arrested and detained without due cause. It is an outlier in the sense that a person arrested and detained without due cause was granted bail in merely 27 days. Most people who find themselves in similar situations languish in jail for years before they secure bail or are acquitted (as usually happens). It is significant that in 2020, for serious offences such as murder and abduction for which arrests are taken as a matter of course, only 44.1% and 35.6% respectively of all trials completed resulted in convictions (Crime in India: 2020, National Crime Records Bureau).

Albeit sporadically, the Supreme Court and high courts across the country have often reiterated the rule of ‘bail, not jail’. A court is enjoined to grant bail unless it has reason, based on evidence, to believe that: a) the accused will influence witnesses, tamper with evidence, or otherwise thwart the process of law on being released on bail; and/or, b) a conviction is probable and the accused is also likely to abscond in order to escape the punishment likely to follow.

It is while applying the second test that courts use ‘judicial discretion’ to deny bail on the grounds that the allegation made against the accused is that of a ‘grave offence’. In practice, courts focus on the gravity of the allegation made and ignore the absence of evidence to support that allegation, as also the absence of evidence to suggest that the accused will, if released on bail, try to thwart the process of the law and/or escape trial.

‘Judicial discretion’ has enabled the continued incarceration of accused individuals without trial and mechanical denials of bail based on the ‘gravity of (the alleged) offence’, ignoring whether or not the prosecution has supported its arguments against the grant of bail.

Judicial discretion, thus, tends to serve as a fig leaf to cover injustice in practice.

Interestingly, in Joginder Kumar vs. State of Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court observed that the power to arrest someone is the chief source of corruption within the system and nearly 60% of arrests are either unnecessary or unjustified. Considering our collective and (unfortunately for some) lived experience of law enforcement agencies arresting people for mala fide reasons—political, financial or otherwise—with little or no evidence, these observations of the Supreme Court demonstrate a mastery of understatement.

Under the reality of an executive run amok with a generally-compliant prosecution demonstrating an innocence of the law (we too would like to take this opportunity to demonstrate our mastery of understatement), our subordinate courts have been letting us down too often. Our courts are meant to be the answer to the question of ‘quis custodiet ipsos custodes’ (who’ll guard the guards), but we have a judicial system where the checks and balances that are meant to be enforced by magistrates’ and sessions courts are largely conspicuous by their absence.

The 27-day custody of Aryan Khan is a minor symptom of the stranglehold that the long-arm-of-what-passes-for-law has on us. The rule of law and the primacy of personal liberty set out in the Constitution as a guide for courts to discharge their functions has been all but replaced with subservience to state action.

We must revisit the way our justice system has been distorted into making jail, not bail, the norm. We must also revisit the writings of those who framed the Indian Constitution. To draw from B.R. Ambedkar: What is the value of freedom for our country if we are an unfree people?

Justin M. Bharucha & Sonam Gupta are, respectively, managing partner and partner at Bharucha & Partners

