Jail versus bail and a pressing need for justice to prevail

On his arrest, Aryan Khan was produced before a metropolitan magistrate. This was his first interface with the criminal justice system. The magistrate was supposed to determine whether there was any reason to keep him detained. This court, however, rejected Aryan Khan’s plea for bail on a technicality. The principles of ‘substance over form’ and ‘procedure in the service and furtherance of substantive justice’ might as well not have existed for the prosecution and that court. When a sessions court was then approached, this court too—without quite examining whether the prosecution’s suppositions and allegations bore any relation to reality, in the mechanical manner that has apparently become the norm—seemed to act as a mouthpiece of the prosecution and denied him bail.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}