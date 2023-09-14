Jailor, Jawan, Tinker, Spy: A tale of market distortion4 min read 14 Sep 2023, 10:09 PM IST
Media reports suggest that the black market release-day prices of Tamil films Jailer, Varisu and Thunivu were over ten times the official cap placed on theatre ticket prices in Chennai.
Chennai, the city where we live, one price remains the same 365 days a year. It does not matter if demand surges or wanes. It doesn’t matter if the product quality varies widely. No, it is not foodgrain at ration shops. It is the movie ticket price. It is determined not by the market forces of demand and supply, but by the government. The last price revision was in 2017, and before that in 2007.