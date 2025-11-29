Jaiprakash Gaur’s lifetime of building has ended in a legacy of bankruptcy
Summary
Weighed down by Jaiprakash Associates' staggering ₹57,000 crore debt, Jaiprakash Gaur faces the ultimate indignity of an entrepreneur: his life’s work auctioned off.
At 94, Jaiprakash Gaur should have been sitting atop the hill of Indian enterprise, having built a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate from scratch.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story