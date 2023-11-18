Jaishankar is right about India's choice of Russian oil cooling global inflation
Summary
- If India had continued its imports of oil from Opec, it would have competed with Europe, thus pushing up prices.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar probably came across as patronizing, at the least, when he recently told a London audience that by buying Russian oil after the West had announced sanctions, India actually helped contain global inflation. We are waiting for a thank you note," he added for good measure.