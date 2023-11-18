Jaishankar is right about India's choice of Russian oil cooling global inflation

Gas prices saw much sharper increases when Europe turned to non-Russian sources for import. The way the gas market works is like this: almost 40% of the market comprises short-term and spot contracts. Only long-term contracts bind the supplier to make available the contracted gas. But even for long-term contracts, the price tends to be linked to an average of other energy prices, so that when crude prices move up, gas prices, too, rise in tandem. So, when Europe sought to substitute Russian gas with gas from elsewhere, traditional importers of this gas saw their prices shoot up, much more than in the case of oil. Only a relatively mild winter in 2022 shielded the world from even higher gas prices than the ones it witnessed.