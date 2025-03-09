Manu Joseph: What promoters of hard work don’t get about workers
Summary
- The passion of workers, unlike of bosses, isn’t work. In fact, work is so dreary that they wouldn’t do it if it didn’t pay. Business leaders often forget this.
About 20 years ago, the five-day week was not common in India. Some people in an office in Mumbai approached their boss to demand it. The boss said he had no problem with this very modern global idea; he would ask the proprietor. But, he said, they should know what the owner would probably ask. “So the work that takes six days now can be done in five?" If the answer is ‘yes,’ he would consider the office overstaffed, proceed to sack 17% of the workforce and retain the six-day week for those who survive.