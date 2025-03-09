Manu Joseph: What promoters of hard work don’t get about workers

Entrepreneurs, like artists, love what they do, or most of it, or why they do what they do. They suffer when they are on vacation. They have to apply discipline to stop working some days. In fact, that is what discipline is. It is a preventive mechanism that the world has misunderstood. It never works if you need it to do something; discipline helps in stopping you from doing something you love too much. People who are forced to exercise cannot be helped by discipline; runners addicted to running use discipline to reduce runs.