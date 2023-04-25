Jan bhagidari is the only way forward to eliminating TB4 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:46 AM IST
- We need to involve communities to spread awareness and take treatment to India’s Tribal communities and those in hard-to-reach areas of our country
Since its inception in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direct address to the citizens of India through Mann ki Baat has inspired many to come together and contribute towards the creation of a New India. The Prime Minister has spoken about tuberculosis (TB) on multiple occasions during his Mann ki Baat address, highlighting the disease and the need to battle it head-on. Under his leadership, India is spearheading the global movement to eliminate TB. He has set an ambitious goal for India to eliminate TB by 2025, five years before the global sustainable development goals (SDG) envision.
