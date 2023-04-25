Jan bhagidari is the only way forward to eliminating TB

These are two examples out of many more that we encountered during the Aashwasan campaign, all inspired by their personal experiences, to join the battle against TB. As TB gains centerstage under the leadership of our Prime Minister, it is imperative that we capitalize this momentum and take the message to the remote corners of our country. And for that, every stakeholder needs to join forces. In the Aashwasan campaign, we have seen the potential of jan bhagidari. Every member we came across during our visits to remote hard-to-reach areas supported the campaign in their own capacities. In the hilly terrains of Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, where accessibility was a constraint, district officials and panchayat leaders supported the local staff by facilitating local arrangements for stay. In conflict-affected areas of Jharkhand, during tense atmosphere of fear and doubt, the panchayat members took on the role of community mobilisers for TB. When women with symptoms refused to test for TB fearing stigma and social exclusion, the Anganwadi and ASHA workers came together to pacify their fears.