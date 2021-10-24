The period since March 2020 has been a time of tremendous upheaval in virtually all aspects of our lives. The covid pandemic emerged not only as a national crisis, but a global one. The virus has made several attempts to take over our lives and destroy economic progress. But I have been tremendously inspired by the undying will and resilience that the human spirit has shown through these tumultuous times. Indeed, we have fought the good fight, and we continue to do so for the love of our land and the safety of our fellow brothers and sisters.

I concur with what the Nobel Prize Committee stated this year: “Simple ideas are often the most difficult to imagine." In retrospect, I see the potency of this statement. While the whole world set out to look for complex solutions to this health hazard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi quietly came up with a simple solution. He called for a nationwide lockdown, recommending the use of face masks, maintaining of social distance and proper hand-washing at regular intervals, which helped India tide over the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

I am grateful to the Prime Minister for setting a splendid example of compassionate leadership and providing free vaccines to all eligible beneficiaries in India, and for sharing these vaccines with the world. Having offered a glimpse of the ancient Indian concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world as one family, Modi helped the world and India save countless precious lives.

Under Modi’s leadership, India reached the golden number of 1 billion vaccinations last week. This achievement is also an ode to the relentless efforts by our frontline workers, who put their lives on the line for the safety of the nation.

The Prime Minister’s ability to come up with simple solutions and courage to implement them has been my guiding light. As the Chief Minister of India’s second largest state by area, Madhya Pradesh (MP), I took responsibility for the task of contributing to the goal of complete vaccination and getting all of MP’s eligible beneficiaries vaccinated. The population of MP is around 85 million, of which about 50 million are eligible beneficiaries. The task was difficult not only because we had to vaccinate a large number, but also because we had to allay the fears of people and provide an assurance of good health post-vaccination.

We immersed ourselves in the operation and gave our vaccination drive the form of a campaign. I called for people’s participation, as I have learnt from the Prime Minister that if people believe in a cause, they will take ownership of it; and if people own it, then everybody will win. We have seen the impact of popular participation on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the success of which has been acknowledged by leaders across the world.

We established crisis management groups (CMGs) at all levels of governance and empowered them to take appropriate measures for covid control and arrange for treatment and free ration distribution to encourage public participation. The CMGs were also given the responsibility of preparing people for vaccination by connecting grassroots-level government employees like ASHA and Anganwadi workers, auxiliary nurse-midwives, and many others.

Our partnership with religious leaders, local businesses and social workers, including prominent personalities in the fields of cinema, theatre, music and writing, helped us bring citizens together. We increased the number of vaccination centres to ensure extensive coverage and deputed more staff at these camps to make the process seamless. Modi’s assurance of vaccine adequacy allowed us to execute the project confidently.

We decided to plot a series of vaccination high points and planned to give them a festival-like tenor by naming them Teekakaran Maha Abhiyan. The first of these was kicked off on 21 June, coinciding with International Yoga Day.

Our call for janbhagidari, or people’s active participation, was supported by a political will to deliver benefits to people, and a desire to bring in efficiency at all levels of administration. In fact, all the officers associated with the promotion of the covid vaccination programme in the state made social-media appeals for citizens to come forth and get vaccinated. We also sought the support of community influencers such as teachers, patwaris (local record keepers) and heads of self-help groups to ensure the success of janbhagidari as a model of social transformation.

In meetings with my cabinet ministers and officers, I had set out a target of delivering covid vaccination doses to a million eligible beneficiaries on the first day of the June Teekakaran Maha Abhiyan. Although the target looked beyond our reach, we lunged forward, carried by the strength of our conviction and our belief in the power of janbhagidari.

We were also glad to see people participate so enthusiastically, and we set a record in the country when we reached the magic number of 1.695 million doses. During the latest phase of the Teekakaran Maha Abhiyan, we were able to vaccinate 2.644 million people in one day. MP’s efforts in helping India achieve the feat of 1 billion covid doses cannot go unnoticed, as we have relentlessly pursued the model of janbhagidari to contribute to the Prime Minister’s dream of a covid-secure India.

As we focus our efforts to take Madhya Pradesh on the path of prerna and pragati, or inspiration and progress, my heart is filled with gratitude towards the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and towards the way the state’s people have participated in the vaccination programme. It is now clear that janbhagidari has paved the way for India’s victory against the covid pandemic.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is chief minister of Madhya Pradesh

