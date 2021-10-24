Janbhagidari helped administer one billion vaccine doses in India

The Prime Minister’s ability to come up with simple solutions and courage to implement them has been my guiding light. As the Chief Minister of India’s second largest state by area, Madhya Pradesh (MP), I took responsibility for the task of contributing to the goal of complete vaccination and getting all of MP’s eligible beneficiaries vaccinated. The population of MP is around 85 million, of which about 50 million are eligible beneficiaries. The task was difficult not only because we had to vaccinate a large number, but also because we had to allay the fears of people and provide an assurance of good health post-vaccination.