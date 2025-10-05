Manu Joseph: Jane Goodall may have helped us see ourselves in animals but have we taken it too far?
Jane Goodall revolutionized how we see animals by showing chimps have personalities and emotions. Yet, our interpretation of animal behaviour may mostly be projections of human feelings onto them.
Not very long ago, humans saw themselves as special animals because they could use tools. But in 1960, British scientist Jane Goodall observed that chimpanzees could use blades of grass to extract termites from a nest, to eat them. Goodall, who died on Wednesday, would go on to become one of the most popular scientists in the world.