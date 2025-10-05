There is no doubt, though, that animals feel a host of emotions that we recognize. In a famous experiment that is available on YouTube, two monkeys in separate cages are given different treats. One is given cucumber, while the other monkey, next to it, is given grape. Watching the other one get grapes, the first monkey is clearly livid, presumably because it knows what grapes taste like. After accepting the first slice of cucumber, it throws the rest back at the researcher.