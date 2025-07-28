Somnath Mukherjee: Sebi’s Jane Street order was the canary our market needed
Summary
Acting as the proverbial canary in the coal mine, Sebi’s order exposed risks in India’s equity market that can be mitigated if distortive regulations are sorted out. Here’s a look at what’s going askew and what could be done.
Arbitrage or market manipulation? Jane Street believes it is an uber-efficient arbitrageur. It spotted pricing anomalies between index options and the index’s stock constituents, and used sophisticated trading models to profit from the arbitrage.
