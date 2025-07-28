Somnath Mukherjee: Sebi’s Jane Street order was the canary our market needed

Fume 1—Lopsided market structure: India’s equity market is the second largest among emerging economies by market capitalization and volumes both. However, volumes are skewed—over 90% are in derivatives (futures and options or F&O), with options accounting for the bulk. The cash segment is shallow. Daily volumes in the shares of HDFC Bank, the largest Bank Nifty constituent, for instance, are only about ₹2,000 crore. To put this in context, the total equity assets under management of India’s mutual funds (MFs) are over ₹30 trillion, with ₹50-60,000 crore worth of flows every month. This skew causes distortions.