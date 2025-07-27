The bumpy road of derivatives: Take a close look at Jane Street’s potholed path to market riches
Sebi's recent order on US-based trading firm Jane Street has exposed risks in India’s capital markets. Indian regulators must plug gaps that lets such firms potentially profit from the derivative misadventures of retail investors.
Jane Street’ is the title of multiple songs and the name of an indie rock band as well. Another Jane Street is currently in the public eye, a Manhattan-based high- frequency trading firm that was banned recently by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the market regulator.