Jane Street: Gaming an outdated system is not necessarily illegal in India
This case of alleged market manipulation is a reminder to upgrade our regulation and surveillance with clear red lines set for what violates the rules. Here are four measures that must be taken to strengthen our financial markets and assure all participants a level playing field.
A major regulatory intervention by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the case of Jane Street has prompted us to examine the worst-kept secret in our financial markets—namely, manipulation of indices to move the stock market in a certain direction for profits to be made through synthetic derivatives.