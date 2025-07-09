Jane Street: Gaming an outdated system is not necessarily illegal in India

Though the jury is out, I find it difficult to believe that international algorithm-using high-frequency trading (HFT) institutions would violate rules so blatantly. From all that I have read, there seems nothing illegal per se with the Jane Street modus operandi, although a wider understanding how options and cash markets work, particularly on expiry dates, appears scarce. Incidentally, this sort of price action occurs on ‘triple witching’ or ‘quad witching’ expiry dates in US stock markets too, except that the presence of a large number of sophisticated players—on both sides—tends to mute the market impact.