Andy Mukherjee: Jane Street’s secret sauce for Indian markets should be tested out
Summary
A trading strategy would look legitimate if it works better at one-hundredth the size of the original play in a test replay. A ‘normal’ strategy typically works worse as it scales up, due to market impact—unless impact in itself is the game.
Jane Street Group has told its employees that the Indian regulator, which has accused it of market manipulation, is “fundamentally mistaken" about its trades. A math nerd in London thinks there may be a way to find out.
