This is a perfect setting for a contest. Sebi should invite the two rivals for a demonstration. The firm under the scanner would simply have to show that it can still make money with bets 1/100th the size of what the regulator has characterized as “an intentional, well-planned and sinister scheme" of market manipulation. XTX, on the other hand, would be requested to do two things—reprise its own now-abandoned trades, and implement what Sebi thinks Jane Street’s strategy was. For the latter, XTX would have temporary indemnity, as long as any supernormal profits are credited to India’s investor protection fund.