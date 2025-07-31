Indira Rajaraman: Consider turfing out short-term equity derivatives
Summary
These complex financial instruments have attracted retail traders and diverted money that could have served India’s real economy. Particularly at a time of falling interest rates, the case for banning all weekly equity index derivatives looks strong.
