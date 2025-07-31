Indira Rajaraman: Consider turfing out short-term equity derivatives

Financial Stability Reports are an outcome of the global financial crisis of 2008. The G-20, as a wider group of countries than the G-7, also emerged as an outcome of that crisis. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) exhorted member countries to issue periodic reports on their internal financial stability. In India, this responsibility fell to RBI. The FSRs of RBI are very well-written, and should be compulsory reading for all students of economics at any level. My sense, though, is that they are not very widely read (I hope I am wrong on this).