Will Japan get past its pacific constitution and seize its chance to lead Asia’s security order?
Summary
As America’s grip on Asia loosens, Japan’s new PM Sanae Takaichi appears open to its playing a larger role in regional security. Japan’s pacific constitution has been losing popularity, but can Tokyo step out of Washington’s shadow without provoking Beijing?
Japan is doing what President Donald Trump has demanded: increasing defence spending. But as America’s influence in the Indo-Pacific wanes, Tokyo has the opportunity to play a bigger role in the region’s security.
