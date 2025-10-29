Boosting coordination with other partners who share similar grievances could also help. Tokyo is already offering some support to small and middle powers, such as Australia, South Korea, India and the Philippines. It could cooperate further in their joint efforts to push back against Beijing’s influence in the Indo-Pacific. Takaichi could [have] also urged Trump to make clear the US position on Taiwan, amid concerns that he will go soft on China in order to reach a deal with Xi. [However, the leaders mutually agreed on the importance of peace along the Taiwan Strait].