NEW DELHI: The year 2025 has seen a notable surge in Japanese investments into India, led by large-ticket deals across banking, finance and steel. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. agreed to acquire a 20% stake in Yes Bank for $1.58 billion. JFE Steel Corp. bought a 50% stake in Bhushan Power & Steel. Mizuho Securities picked up a majority stake in Avendus, while MUFG acquired 20% of Shriram Finance Ltd for a whopping $4.4 billion.
Japan seems to be betting on India—why the timing matters
SummaryJapanese investments are flowing into India at record pace, but regulatory hurdles, infrastructure bottlenecks, and regional competition will test whether this opportunity translates into lasting growth.
NEW DELHI: The year 2025 has seen a notable surge in Japanese investments into India, led by large-ticket deals across banking, finance and steel. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. agreed to acquire a 20% stake in Yes Bank for $1.58 billion. JFE Steel Corp. bought a 50% stake in Bhushan Power & Steel. Mizuho Securities picked up a majority stake in Avendus, while MUFG acquired 20% of Shriram Finance Ltd for a whopping $4.4 billion.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More