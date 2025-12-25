Japan seems to be betting on India—why the timing matters

Taken together, these dynamics have strengthened the strategic logic for closer India-Japan cooperation. Japan brings capital, technology and expertise that India needs as it seeks to move up the development curve. Unlike ties with China or the US, the relationship is not weighed down by major trust deficits. India’s recent reforms also help reinforce investor confidence. The passage of a new insurance law and steps to open nuclear power to private participation are notable, particularly given Japan’s role in manufacturing key components for modern nuclear reactors.