Japan seems to be betting on India—why the timing matters

NEW DELHI: The year 2025 has seen a notable surge in Japanese investments into India, led by large-ticket deals across banking, finance and steel. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. agreed to acquire a 20% stake in Yes Bank for $1.58 billion. JFE Steel Corp. bought a 50% stake in Bhushan Power & Steel. Mizuho Securities picked up a majority stake in Avendus, while MUFG acquired 20% of Shriram Finance Ltd for a whopping $4.4 billion.