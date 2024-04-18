Japan may finally have an answer to its demographic crisis
Summary
- One of the world’s most closed societies has found that its economy must open up to immigrants.
Last week, the Japanese government announced it had passed an alarming milestone. The native population of the country had fallen by 837,000 in the 12 months to October 2023, a decline of almost 100 people an hour. The world has shifted from dire predictions in the 1960s of a population explosion to today’s all-too-optimistic view that large youthful populations are a guarantee of demographic dividends in places like India and Africa, but Japan has always been an outlier. Call it the country of a population implosion. Last year, its labour force shrank for the first time. This is a millstone it has been able to navigate its way around in recent years because the labour force participation of women increased. And in February, the government announced that the number of babies born in 2023 showed a 5.1% decline. The number of people in the country above the age of 65 is almost 30%.