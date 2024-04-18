Japan may finally have an answer to its demographic crisis

The Japanese government’s social engineering on a grand scale has little to show for it thus far. Last month, a British academic writing to the FT may have come up with a better explanation than the government’s: Japanese women graduates overwhelmingly want to marry graduates, but the trouble is there are more women graduates than men. A staggering one-fourth of Japanese men and women in the age group of 18-39 are estimated not to have had sex, according to data cited by the UK academic John Bateson. The aversion to living together without marrying worsens the problem of too few couples and too few children. Japanese law, meanwhile, allows only one family name after marriage; more than 90% of couples take the man’s name. For professional women, this is almost certainly an issue. For Japan on the whole, the answer is immigration. One of the world’s most closed societies has begun to open its doors to skilled workers from elsewhere. Last June, the number of foreigners living in Japan hit a record 3.2 million.