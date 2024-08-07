Shockwaves from Japan had a message for investors in India
Summary
- In an intricately interlinked world, retail investors found their assets hit by panic across oceans. A rate hike in Japan and a flap over jobs in America had combined to batter Tokyo’s stock market. It’s not an example of Chaos Theory, but a sharp reminder not to try timing the market.
When Indian equity investors wound up for the weekend last Friday, the path ahead seemed clear and bright. By the time they got back on Monday, though, the mood had darkened. Panic seemed to have taken hold, not just in India but around the world, leaving many in a scramble to identify what had hit their stocks.