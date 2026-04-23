Japan has decided to ease restrictions on its sale of weapons to other countries, although this would be limited to the 17 with which it has defence tie-ups.
Rising sun 2.0: As Japan shrugs off its pacifist shackles, India could make significant gains
SummaryTokyo is shedding its post-war pacifism and easing curbs on weapon exports. Given strong bilateral ties, India could access some high-tech defence equipment it may be willing to sell. Japan’s rise as a military power could also help reduce geopolitical bipolarity, which would suit New Delhi too.
Japan has decided to ease restrictions on its sale of weapons to other countries, although this would be limited to the 17 with which it has defence tie-ups.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More