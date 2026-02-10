Japan says yes to more debt. Global markets will feel the effects.
A new currency crisis could be in the offing, Desmond Lachman writes in a guest commentary.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s landslide election in Japan Sunday will be consequential for global markets. Her Liberal Democratic Party secured an overwhelming mandate to carry out its agenda of tax cuts and fiscal stimulus, despite the government’s extraordinarily high public indebtedness. That risks inviting a crisis in the Japanese government-bond and foreign-exchange markets, which would reverberate through the world financial system.