Japan says yes to more debt. Global markets will feel the effects.

If Trump’s budget and monetary policies feel irresponsible, those of Takaichi seem to be all the more so. At 230% of GDP, Japan’s public debt is more than double that of the U.S. Meanwhile, with very poor demographics and a sclerotic economy, Japan is less likely to grow its way out of its debt problem than the U.S. It is already running a primary budget deficit; the last thing it needs is more debt. Yet Takaichi’s convincing mandate from the public and her new two-thirds majority in the lower house of parliament will allow her to ride roughshod over any resistance she might get from either the Ministry of Finance or the Bank of Japan.